Ms Marvel: Iman Vellani talks starring as MCU’s first Muslim superhero in new Disney+ series

Iman Vellani has opened up about starring in the titular role of Kamala Khan, who becomes Pakistani-American teen superhero Ms Marvel in the new Disney+ series.

The 19-year-old actor revealed that she related to the “awkwardness and confusion” of her character and aimed to make Kamala as “authentic and realistic” as possible.

Vellani, who stars as Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, also said it was exciting to arrive in Hollywood and work with “an insane amount of Muslims and South Asians” on the project.

