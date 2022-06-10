'Ms. Marvel' Credits Hints At The Return Of A Popular Superhero And MCU Fans Are Pretty Surprised

Marvel seems to have struck the right chord with the audience with their Phase 4 plans. From introducing new superheroes to taking their existing bunch of superheroes into a new direction, Marvel continues to win over the audience with their narratives. But looks like they have ended up making a goof up with the credits of their newly released show ‘Ms. Marvels’.

While Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani impresses as the young superhero, its the mention of Hailee Steinfeld (who played Kate Bishop in Hawkeye’) in the credit scene that has become the talk of the town. With many considering it as a hint by Marvel Studios which eventually spoils Kate Bishop’s potential future cameo, other MCU fans claim it to be a mistake. But the goof up has surely left MCU fans quite excited. While a report by The Direct states that the makers may have copied the ‘Makeup Department Head’ credits from ‘Hawkeye’ which has resulted in this chaos.

‘Ms. Marvel’ which released on June 8 on Disney+ Hotstar has opened to good reviews and the audience are also loving Vellani’s innocent superhero act as she leads the team of teenage superheroes called The Champions in Marvel’s new show. In a recent promotional clip, the young actress revealed that she is a huge fan of Aamir Khan and would love to team up with the ‘phenomenal’ actor. Read more about it here.

In addition to Vellani, the newly released MCU show also features Bollywood actor/director Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, and other actors. Created by Bisha K. Ali, ‘Ms. Marvel’ is directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

