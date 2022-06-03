'Ms. Marvel' Co-Creator Sana Amanat Wants SRK In MCU: 'If Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Be On The Show, We Will Film Again'

Marvel is all set to introduce their first Muslim superhero, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, through the new Disney+show. Actor Iman Vellani will be leading the cast of the show as Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. Last week, fans went crazy on social media as Shah Rukh Khan’s movies Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge were mentioned in the show. Recently, the co-creator and executive producer of Ms. Marvel, Sana Amanat was asked if fans could expect a cameo from King Khan, and this is what she had to say.

In an interview with ETimes, Sana Amanat spoke about SRK’s cameo in the upcoming MCU show and said, “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We’ll go back to production, we’re (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody! SRK actually is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala’s connectivity with Bollywood and we just love him. As a Pakistani kid in Jersey, I loved Bollywood actors growing up. So having that integrated into Kamala’s world makes it more global and real. It’s really awesome and we are very excited about it. Shah Rukh, if you want to work with us, we are down for it.”

Ms. Marvel also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Adaku Ononogbo, Laith Nakli, Travina Springer, and Aramis Knight. The show nd is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2022, and will consist of six episodes. The series will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series. Watch the trailer here.

