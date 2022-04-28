M&S is selling a Queen’s platinum jubilee-themed gin liqueur that’s perfect for bank holiday picnics

The countdown to the Queen’s platinum jubilee is officially on. Taking place between 2-5 June, the bank holiday weekend will mark 70 years of Her Majesty on the throne, meaning there is much cause for celebration.

As always, M&S is making sure our drinks cabinet is well-stocked for the festivities by launching a brand new Jubilee-themed gin liqueur.

While many of us will be commemorating the occasion with merchandise and memorabilia, others will be celebrating with parties and picnics – with M&S’s new tipple hitting shelves just in time for bank holiday fun.

Following the runaway success of its sell-out Christmas gin globes, the Jubilee liqueur comes bottled in a similarly decorated globe, adorned with red, white and blue bunting.

Costing £16, the tipple embodies the British Summertime with its strawberry flavoured base and notes of juniper. Here’s how to pick up a bottle in time for the jubilee.

Read more:

ABV: 20%

20% Size: 70cl

Infused with locally grown strawberries, this 20 per cent ABV gin liqueur balances the fresh and fruity base with subtle juniper notes. Almost too pretty to open, the strawberry flavoured tipple comes bottled in a globe that nods to the regal festivities with the red, white and blue bunting decoration. It’s perfect for parties or picnics, serve on the rocks or mix up a summery cocktail.

In-store now

And it’s not just gin liqueur that M&S has launched to celebrate the royal occasion, you can also shop limited-edition bunting, tote bags, candles and more online right now.

Elevate your jubilee picnic with M&S’s new cocktail party bag. For just £50, you’ll find G+T, mojito, cosmopolitan, pina colada and bramble cans, as well as limited-edition prosecco and elderflower presse, phew! There’s also jubilee napkins, paper straws and a cool bag that will be re-used for years to come.

Buy now

Bunting is a must-have for bank holiday celebrations and this option from M&S’s jubilee range measures a more than acceptable three metres long. The 20 flags are made from pure cotton, with the union jacks boasting a pretty floral design. For just £6, you’ve got the perfect festive backdrop to your platinum celebrations.

Buy now

A lovely yet practical souvenir, M&S’s royal-themed tote bag is made from durable pure cotton with two wide straps ensuring it sits comfortably on the shoulder. Marking the occasion, the bag is illustrated by depictions of the Royal Guard, Bagpiper and, of course, the Queen herself.

Buy now

Fragranced with neroli, lime and bergamot, M&S’s jubilee candle burns a warm, inviting glow when lit – owing to the embedded silver glitter and LED lights. On the glass jar, you’ll see regal illustrations of bunting, the Royal Guard, Bagpiper and more.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on spirits and other alcoholic drinks, try the link below:

Shop more Queen’s platinum jubilee merchandise in our round-up, from Barbie dolls to art prints

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link M&S is selling a Queen’s platinum jubilee-themed gin liqueur that’s perfect for bank holiday picnics