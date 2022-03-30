MPs vote to permanently allow at home early medical abortions in England

MPs have voted to keep at home early medical abortions in England after a lengthy campaign by providers to make the measures permanent.

After the pandemic hit the UK in March 2020, ministers permitted abortion pills to be sent via post to be taken at home after a phone consultation, in a new system referred to as “telemedicine”.

While new abortion measures were due to run out on 25 March, earlier in the month the government finally declared a six-month extension for at home early medical abortions after lengthy delays on clarifying their position.

This would have meant women who ordered abortion medication to take at home after the extension ended would have been breaking the law so could face criminal penalties.

But MPs on Wednesday voted on whether to make the measures permanent – with 215 politicians voting for the measure and 188 against.

Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the UK’s largest abortion provider, said: “We are absolutely delighted that MPs followed the evidence and above all listened to women when they voted for the continuation of this service.

“Early abortion at home is safe, effective and an important option for women. We look forward to being able to provide this service into the future and are incredibly grateful to all the parliamentarians who championed it.”

