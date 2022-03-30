MPs vote to give women continued access to at-home abortion services in England

Women in England will have continued access to early abortion care at home after MPs supported a law change.

The Government changed the regulations during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 in order to allow women to have medical abortions at home following a phone or video consultation.

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid later announced the temporary measure would end with the return to pre-Covid arrangements in August.

After peers voted to amend the Health and Care Bill to retain the at-home service, the Government then put forward its own amendment to allow the Commons a vote on the matter.

MPs supported retaining the service by 215 votes to 188, majority 27 following a free vote on Wednesday.

