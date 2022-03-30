Women in England will have continued access to early abortion care at home after MPs supported a law change.

The Government changed the regulations during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 in order to allow women to have medical abortions at home following a phone or video consultation.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid (James Manning/PA)

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid later announced the temporary measure would end with the return to pre-Covid arrangements in August.

After peers voted to amend the Health and Care Bill to retain the at-home service, the Government then put forward its own amendment to allow the Commons a vote on the matter.

MPs supported retaining the service by 215 votes to 188, majority 27 following a free vote on Wednesday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link MPs vote to give women continued access to at-home abortion services in England