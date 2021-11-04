MP’s office sprayed with ‘Tory sleaze’ graffiti after Owen Paterson vote

Tory MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone has condemned the “thugs” who vandalised his office spraying “Tory sleaze” over it.

The MP had voted in favour of overturning the Leadsome amendment which would overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs.

He told PA news agency: “My office in Wellingborough had ‘Tory sleaze’ plastered all over it in paint. Obviously, that’s very worrying for the staff.”

He said this is “just another example of people thinking it is OK to attack either the individual or the property over a decision in parliament.

“I’m elected to use my judgment to decide on issues. It seemed to me that the amendment was the better way forward so I voted for it.”

MPs voted in favour of Tory MP Dame Andrea Leadsom’s amendment to establish a new, Tory-led, committee to reconsider Owen Paterson’s case and whether a new standards system is needed. The decision, which was won by 250 to 232 votes, superseded Mr Paterson’s suspension after the Parliamentary Commission for Standards found that his lobbying activity amounted to an “egregious case of paid advocacy.”

Boris Johnson’s government U-turned on yesterday’s vote and will now have a new vote on Mr Paterson’s suspension and undo the creation of Andrea Leadsom’s new standards regime.

“Of course, these thugs who attacked my property – and we don’t know who they are – they don’t put an alternative case and argue for that to be put forward or event stand against me for the seat of Wellingborough. They just use violence and intimidation,” Mr Bone said.

“Well, I can tell them flat that violence and intimidation is not going to change the way I vote on issues. It is just totally unacceptable,” he added.

A group of 22 Conservative MPs who voted in favour of the government’s botched overhaul of parliament’s disciplinary process have been investigated by the conduct watchdog. It’s emerged that nearly two dozen Tory MPs who backed the idea of overhauling the standards system have come under scrutiny from the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link MP’s office sprayed with ‘Tory sleaze’ graffiti after Owen Paterson vote