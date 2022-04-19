MPs due to vote on whether Boris Johnson lied about Partygate

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle has confirmed that MPs will debate whether prime minister Boris Johnson misled parliament regarding his knowledge of Covid rule-breaking at Downing Street.

Sir Lindsay said that multiple MPs, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, had written to him asking him to grant a debate about the prime minister’s conduct.

The vote will be held on Thursday (21 April). If Johnson is found to have knowingly misled parliament, the code states that he must resign.

