MP hopes Britons sentenced to death by Russia will be returned to UK in prisoner swap

June 10, 2022

Conservative MP Robert Jenrick hopes the captured Britons sentenced to death by Russia will be returned in a prisoner swap.

Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, alongside a Moroccan national, were convicted by a court in Russian-controlled east Ukraine on charges of “terrorism”.

“We need to find a resolution, which will hopefully be a prisoner swap,” Mr Jenrick said, describing proceedings as a “show trial”.

“Those swaps are happening between the Ukrainian and Russian armed forces and we want Russia to stop violating the Geneva Convention, treat these individuals properly and bring them home.”

