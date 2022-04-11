MP expelled by Tories after being convicted of sexually assaulting teenage boy

Convicted MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been thrown out of the Conservative Party after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

A spokesman for the Tories said Khan, 48, had been expelled “with immediate effect” following the decision at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Jurors decided Khan was guilty after hearing how he forced the teenager to drink gin and tonic, dragged him upstairs, pushed him on to a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

The victim made a complaint to police days after Khan helped Prime Minister Boris Johnson win a large Commons majority by taking Wakefield in the so-called “red wall” that had formed Labour’s heartlands in the Midlands and northern England.

