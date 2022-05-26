MP Claudia Webbe loses appeal over conviction for harassing love rival

MP Claudia Webbe has lost her appeal at Southwark Crown Court against her conviction for harassing a love rival.
The 57-year-old, who represents her Leicester East constituency as an independent after being expelled from the party, targeted Michelle Merritt, 59, between September 2018 and April 2020.
Breaking news: more follows
