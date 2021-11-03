A 71-year-old man who collapsed during a walk in the Lake District was saved by his loyal dogs.

The man was walking his two dogs on Saturday near the town of Keswick when he had an apparent seizure, collapsed and became unconscious.

One of his dogs, a black Labrador, ran to alert a female walker who had previously passed them. The walker followed then found the man lying unconscious next to the other dog, a golden retriever.

She then called 999 and Keswick Mountain Rescue Team soon arrived with 12 team members. A crew from North West Ambulance Service also assisted.

Around 12 members of Keswick Mountain Rescue Team assisted the man (Keswick Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook)

The man had regained consciousness by the time help had arrived, he was then taken to a local hospital for further checks.

A spokesperson for Keswick Mountain Rescue Team told The Independent: “We have never really come across this before.

“Obviously search and rescue dogs with years of training with their handlers do a good job in locating missing or injured persons, and alerting their handlers. But it’s unusual and surprising for untrained dogs to do this.

“It just shows that we shouldn’t underestimate our four legged friends.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mountain rescue worker stunned after dogs save collapsed owner in Lake District