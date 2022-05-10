Motorcyclist snatches woman’s phone during Twitch live stream

Posted on May 10, 2022 0

Politicians in Italy have called for greater police presence in Naples after a Swedish tourist was mugged while live streaming from her phone.

Elina, 24, had been chatting to her 31,800 followers live on Twitch for almost half an hour before peering down a dark and narrow alleyway and making light of the city’s dangerous reputation.

Moments later, a person riding a motorbike snatches her phone away and drives off as the live stream continues.

Elina confirmed to The Independent that she is okay following the incident and was reunited with her father afterward.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Motorcyclist snatches woman’s phone during Twitch live stream