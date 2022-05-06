Mother who nudged Insulate Britain protesters with car banned from driving

A mother who used her Range Rover to try to move an Insulate Britain protester blocking the road while she was on the school run has been banned from driving.

Sherrilyn Speid, from Grays, Essex, was driving her son to school in her black Range Rover Sport last October when she came across three climate protesters sitting in the road near the M25.

The 35-year-old, who appeared for sentencing at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, was disqualified from driving for a year, handed a community order and ordered to pay a total of £240.

Southend Magistrates’ Court was previously shown a video of a woman telling the activists they must “move out of the way now” and “my son needs to go to school and I need to go to work”.

She also says: “My son is 11 and he needs to go to school.”

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said Speid was not driving at an “excessive speed” as the brakes were used “quite heavily”.

Sherrilyn Speid outside Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday

However he said the Range Rover stopped “very close” to a female protester and the dangerous driving meant injury could have been caused.

He said: “Clearly this was an incident where there was a risk, even if no injury was caused.”

Speid previously pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving at Southend Magistrates’ Court.

An assault charge against Speid, in which it was alleged protester Bethany Mogie had been beaten, was dismissed, after the prosecution said it would produce no evidence.

