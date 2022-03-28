Mother who moved Insulate Britain protester with Range Rover admits dangerous driving

A mother has admitted to using her 4×4 Range Rover to try to move an Insulate Britain protester who was blocking the road while she was on the school run.

Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving during her appearance at Southend Magistrates’ Court today.

