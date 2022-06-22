Mother says she marched son over to house of girl he called ‘fat’ to apologise

A single mother horrified by the vile texts her son was sending a girl at school made him give a grovelling face-to-face apology.
Samm Jane, 32, was “fuming” after teachers called and said her 11-year-old boy had been sending “cruel” messages to a fellow pupil.
He had been calling her “fat”, “ugly” a “c***”, “t**t” and a “b***h”.
After reading the messages for herself, Samm marched her son over to the girl’s house so he could offer a full apology to her and her parents.
