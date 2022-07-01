Mother-of-six stabbed to death by jealous ex could ‘light up a room without speaking’

A ‘dangerous’ killer who stabbed his ex-partner to death because he thought she was in a relationship with his brother or best friend has been given a life sentence.

Abid Mahmood, 35, stabbed mother-of-six Tamby Dowling, 36, eight times after breaking into her home in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, on November 8 last year.

He previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and was yesterday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.

The court heard Mahmood got a taxi to Tamby’s house where he entered the home, punched her before stabbing her as she laid on the floor.

The court heard one blow severed part of her heart.

He then ‘coolly’ returned to the taxi after committing murder, where he told the driver he could hear screaming voices in his head and asked him to pray for him.

Mahmood believed that Tamby, who he had split up with months before the attack, was involved in relationships with his brother and best friend.

She was tragically pronounced dead at the scene while a 16-year-old girl was treated in hospital for leg injuries.

Mahmood returned home after killing Tamby, where he confessed to his brother and asked to go to the police station where he surrendered himself.

The court heard he had a long history of mental health issues from the age of 12, including being diagnosed with schizophrenic disorder.

Frida Hussain QC, defending, said Mahmood had been ‘begging’ the mental health authorities to section him in the weeks before Tamby’s killing.

In a victim statement by Tamby’s close friend, Shelina Miah said she was ‘beautiful and kind’.

She said: “She could walk into a room and lift the mood before she even spoke.”

Shelina added that the killing was ‘nothing but pure, calculated evil.’

Stacey Hawley, Tamby’s sister described her as a ‘lovely, kind and caring person’ who had a ‘heart of gold’.

At the time of her murder, ​​her grieving loved ones paid tribute to her, where they described her as a ‘very good mother, brilliant daughter, and friend to everyone who knew her’.

They said: “She was outgoing, kind-hearted, generous, and had time for everyone.

“Her door was always open, her home was filled with visitors, and her kettle was always just boiled.

“She leaves behind six devastated children who she adored.

“She leaves behind her devastated brothers, sisters, mother, father, stepdad, and stepmum.

“She had a large family, who are all heartbroken.

“Tamby will leave a huge hole and a massive impact on all the family.

“She touched the lives of countless people – the hole she has left will never be filled and our hearts are broken.”

Judge Alan Conrad QC said the incident was a ‘planned and premeditated offence’ and the stabbing itself was a ‘savage and sustained attack’.

Mahmood was sentenced to life in prison as part of a hybrid order where he must serve a minimum of 10 years before being considered for release.

He will remain in hospital receiving treatment and if or when he no longer requires it, he will be transferred to prison.

Speaking after sentencing, senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe of Greater Manchester Police said: “Our thoughts are with Tamby’s family and friends, and can only hope today’s sentence brings some comfort to them.

“This is a horrific example of violence against women and girls and we are absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls – if anyone thinks they are in danger or at the risk of violence, they should always call the police.”

