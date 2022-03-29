Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.

Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the “Bull’s Head”, with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm.

“At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her,” the sheriff’s office said of Ms Thompson.

“While the investigation is ongoing, evidence at the scene indicates the fall was an accident and foul play is not suspected.”

Off-duty police officers were among the first to reach Ms Thompson, arriving before paramedics and the SAR personnel. A helicopter was called, but medics were not able to stabilise Ms Thompson enough for her to be safely loaded aboard it.

An image of the Utah cliff where Candace Thompson, 26, fell and died (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Ms Thompson was then taken to hospital via ground ambulance, where she died from the injuries suffered in her fall. A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office announcing the death was flooded with well-wishers on Sunday and Monday.

Ms Thompson worked as a nail technician and is survived by her four young children, according to an obituary.

“She was always drawn to helping those less fortunate and in need,” the obituary states. “She was always taking neighbor kids under her wing and befriending them, sharing her talents freely, donating clothing and was always the first to lend a helping hand. Candice will be missed by so many.”

A fundraiser – the Candice Thompson Memorial Account – has been set up in her honour at Mountain America Credit Union.

