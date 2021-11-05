Mother hits out as ‘bullied’ six-year-old comes home covered in lovebites

The mother of a six-year-old student has hit out at bullies and school officials after her daughter allegedly returned home with lovebites, or “hickies”.

Mia Herrera, according to her mother Brittany, has been bullied since her “first day” at Gloria Marshall Elementary School in Spring, a neighbourhood about 35km north of Houston, Texas.

Ms Herrera told FOX26: “She’s been getting bullied from the first day of school, she came back with a huge knot on her head and said that another little girl had literally pushed her against a wall”.

What followed shocked her mother, when Mia came home from school with lovebites on her neck.

“She told me, the girl got on top of me, and she started biting me,” Ms Herrera said. “We are talking about a kindergartener who knows how to manipulate in this manner”.

The incident was raised with Gloria Marshall Elementary and reported to Spring Independent School District (ISD) police, according to FOX26.

Ms Herrera said Spring ISD police said that it was in fact a “sexual assault”, and that it was not “your typical bully[ing] case”. The Independent has approached Spring ISD for comment.

“He said, ‘Absolutely not. This is a sexual assault case. Had that child been 10 years older, we would be at her house making some kind of arrest,’” Ms Herrera said.

Mia, her mother added, has suffered emotionally from the bullying.

A student accused of bullying her has reportedly moved from Gloria Marshall Elementary to another school, FOX26 reported. The Independent has approached the school for comment.

