Mother describes moment she found out daughter killed in Uvalde shooting

The mother of a victim of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, gave a virtual testimony about how she found out her young daughter was killed.

Kimberly Rubio and her family drove over to the local hospital and university hospital before San Antonio Fire Department told her what had happened to her daughter.

Lexie Rubio, 10, was among nineteen children and two teachers who were killed on May 24.

“I left my daughter at that school and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life,” Mrs Rubio said.

