Mother bear survives fall off cliff while defending cub from vicious attack

A mother bear survived a spectacular fall from a cliff while defending her cub from a male bear attack.
Footage shows the two adults fighting on the edge of the mountain close to Palencia, Spain, while the cub dangles from a rock.
Seconds later, the male and female bear tumble to the ground below.
After a two-day search, Spanish park rangers later found the injured mother and her cub alive deep in their burrow but the attacker, who rolled a long way downhill, died.
