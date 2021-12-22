Most expensive streets in England and Wales revealed

A home buyer would face paying around £28.9 million on average to live in the most expensive street in England and Wales analysis has found.

Nestled by the River Thames Tite Street in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London was identified by Halifax as the UK’s most expensive street.

Second on the list was Phillimore Gardens, with average house prices on the prestigious street near Holland Park put at nearly £25.2 million.

Average prices are based on transactions between 2016 and 2021, using Land Registry figures.

The research found Benar Headland in Pwllheli was Wales’s most expensive street with an average price of £2,152,000.

Shoppers at a Cardiff Christmas market. Within Cardiff, the most expensive street was found to be Llandennis Avenue (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

In Cardiff, the most expensive street was Llandennis Avenue, where the average price will set buyers back £1,361,000.

In the North West of England, Barrow Lane in leafy Altrincham was the most expensive street with an average of £3,706,000.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, at £1,797,000 was followed by Ling Lane in Leeds at £1,551,000.

In the West Midlands Birmingham’s Carpenter Road (£3,088,000) took top spot and in the East Midlands it was Benscliffe Road in Leicester (£3,288,000).

Chaucer Road in Cambridge was the most expensive street (£3,610,000) in East Anglia.

Pearce Avenue in Poole (£3,478,000) was top in the South West, while Old Hall Road in Windermere (£2,508,000) was top in the North region, which includes parts of the Lake District as well as the North East of England.

In Newcastle, Montagu Avenue was the most expensive in the city at £1,369,000.

Here are the UK’s five most expensive streets, according to Halifax, which are all in London, with the postcode and the average house price:

1. Tite Street, SW3, £28,902,000

2. Phillimore Gardens, W87, £25,188,000

3. South Audley Street, W1K, £22,850,000

4. Chelsea Square, SW3, £18,800,000

5. Queen Anne’s Gate, SW1, £17,563,000

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Most expensive streets in England and Wales revealed