Morrisons to change packaging after putting ‘non-EU salt and pepper’ label on British chicken

Morrisons said it will change the packaging on a “British” chicken product after advertising that it was made with “non-EU salt and pepper”.

The supermarket chain faced a backlash on social media as customers posted photos of the £4 Salt & Pepper Chicken Crown, described on packaging as “made from British chicken and non-EU salt and pepper”.

Some customers threatened to boycott the chain’s stores, with one claiming it was a “slight on the EU”, while others called into question how environmentally-friendly it was to buy condiments from further afield.

Under government rules, meat, fish and seafood products must be labelled with the country or place of origin before being sold to a consumer or mass caterer – and EU regulations stipulate “non-EU” wording must be used for foods without a single country of origin.

The Independent understands the wording on the Morrisons label was a misinterpretation of packaging and labelling regulations.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement: “The wording on the packaging is an error for which we apologise. We are changing the packaging immediately.”

David Bright said he was “done shopping at Morrisons” in response to a photo of the chicken posted on Twitter, adding: “I can live with union flags on bananas, but the gratuitous slight on the EU is too much.”

While Douglas Murray asked: “@Morrisons All petty politics aside, can you explain how not buying condiments from our nearest trading partners is in any way environmentally positive?”

Another customer also called on the chain to look at a garlic chicken product that had similar labelling.

In defence of the supermarket, one Twitter user said: “I’m really unsure what the problem is? We are all supposed to be looking at airmiles, local is the best option surely? For our pockets and the environment, be that supermarkets or local independent shops.”

But another quickly pointed out: “It says British Chicken so if the salt and pepper was also British they’d proudly state it. Non EU means it has come from far, far away!”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Morrisons to change packaging after putting ‘non-EU salt and pepper’ label on British chicken