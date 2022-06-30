Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson: Everything we know about star cyclist’s killing as fugitive yoga teacher arrested

The fugitive yoga teacher wanted for the murder of professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson has been arrested after more than a month on the run.

The US Marshals Service announced the arrest of Kaitlin Armstrong on 30 June, nearly seven weeks to the day after Wilson was shot dead at a friend’s apartment in Austin, Texas, on 11 May.

Ms Armstrong, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after police said she killed Wilson when a dramatic love triangle turned deadly.

According to Velonews, Ms Armstrong was arrested at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas.

She will be deported to the US to face first-degree murder charges.

According to Velonews, Ms Armstrong used a counterfeit passport to board United Airlines Flight 1222 from Newark International Airport on 18 May bound for San Jose, Costa Rica.

Sources told the news site that Ms Armstrong had undergone plastic surgery to change her appearance.

She was arrested following a joint investigation by the US Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, along with authorities in Costa Rica.

Prior to her arrest, police had said Ms Armstrong’s last known sighting was on 18 May – one day after an arrest warrant was issued – when she was dropped off at Newark Airport in New Jersey. At the time, investigators said there was no record of her having gotten on a flight.

Law enforcement appeared to have been one step behind the accused killer from the get-go.

In the immediate aftermath of Wilson’s murder, police briefly detained Ms Armstrong before letting her go – enabling her to go on the run – because of an invalid warrant.

An arrest warrant revealed that Ms Armstrong was taken into custody one day after the murder.

After learning that Ms Armstrong had a warrant out for her arrest on an unrelated charge, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force detained her and took her to the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit office for an interview.

However, during the interview, detectives learned that the arrest warrant was not valid and so she was free to leave.

US Marshals later determined she then boarded a flight from Austin International Bergstrom Airport to Houston Hobby Airport on 14 May, before taking a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City. The last sighting was four days later.

The murder, which has shocked the cycling community, unfolded on the night of 11 May when Wilson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at her friend’s home in Austin.

Wilson had flown from San Francisco to Austin one day earlier and was staying with the friend as she planned to take part in a 150-mile gravel bike race that weekend.

Police were called to the home at around 10pm that night when the friend returned to the house to find the front door unlocked.

The friend went inside and found Wilson lying on the bathroom floor covered in blood from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived on the scene as the friend was performing CPR.

The victim was pronounced dead minutes later.

Investigators say Ms Armstrong shot Wilson because she believed she was having an affair with her boyfriend Colin Strickland.

