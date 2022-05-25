Seventy six people are missing after a boat of migrants sank off Tunisia, officials said.

The International Organisation of Migrants said the boat, which departed from Zawara in Libya, sank off the coast of Sfax.

Another 24 people were rescued.

Source Link More than 70 people missing after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia coast