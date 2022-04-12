More than 50 fines for Downing Street lockdown parties, police announce

At least 30 more fixed penalty notices are being issued in relation to breaches of Covid-19 laws at Downing Street and Whitehall parties, bringing the total to more than 50, the Metropolitan Police have said.

And police said they were continuing to assess “significant amounts of investigative material” which could lead to further fines.

No details have been released of the identities of those facing fines, or the events to which they relate.

An initial tranche of 20 fines was announced on 29 March, with recipients facing penalties of £50 or more following the Operation Hillman inquiry into 12 events alleged to have broken laws designed to prevent the spread of Covid during 2020 and 2021.

The Met today announced that the total number of cases referred to the Criminal Records Office for the issue of FPNs has topped 50, meaning that at least 30 more instances of law-breaking have been established over the past fortnight.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to ACRO (Criminal Records Office).”

