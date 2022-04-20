More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began, UN refugee agency says

More than five million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on 24 February, the United Nations refugee agency said.
With a population of about 44 million, this means that more than a tenth of the Ukrainian population has left the country in seven weeks.
It follows an appeal from the UN secretary-general António Guterres on Tuesday in which he called for a “humanitarian pause to the war in Ukraine.”
He called on all parties involved in the conflict to join his “Easter appeal” to “save lives. Stop the bloodshed and destruction. Open a window for dialogue and peace.”
At the end of March, the UNHCR reported that more than 4 million refugees had fled the country. In just 21 days, this number has jumped by another one million people.
