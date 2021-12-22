More than 30 million booster and third doses of vaccine given in UK

More than 30 million extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been given in the UK, new figures show.

A record 968,665 booster and third doses were reported for the UK on Tuesday.

The previous record was 940,606 doses on Saturday.

It means a total of 30.8 million booster and third doses have now been delivered, with 6.1 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

Around 58% of all adults in the UK have now had a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

This is up from 46% a week ago.

