An estimated 1.4 million Britons had Covid-19 in the week ending 16 December, new figures show.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this represents the highest number since similar figures began in the autumn of 2020.

In England, the ONS have said that 1,202,300 people tested positive last week – which equates to about 1 in 45 people.

Meanwhile in Wales, it found that around 1 in 55 people had the virus, with an estimated 54,400 people having tested positive.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link More than 1.4 million people had Covid last week, new figures show