More than 1.4 million people had Covid last week, new figures show

An estimated 1.4 million Britons had Covid-19 in the week ending 16 December, new figures show.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this represents the highest number since similar figures began in the autumn of 2020.
In England, the ONS have said that 1,202,300 people tested positive last week – which equates to about 1 in 45 people.
Meanwhile in Wales, it found that around 1 in 55 people had the virus, with an estimated 54,400 people having tested positive.
