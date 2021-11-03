More people may die in terrorist attacks unless prisoners are managed differently, Fishmongers’ Hall coroner finds

More people could be killed in terror attacks if the way authorities manage extremist prisoners is not changed, a coroner has found.

Mark Lucraft QC said the 2019 Fishmongers’ Hall attack, where a released terror offender murdered two people at a rehabilitation event, raised “matters of concern” about procedures in jails, probation services and policing.

“In my opinion, there are risks that future deaths could occur unless action is taken to address those matters,” said a report published on Wednesday.

