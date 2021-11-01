Morbius: Easter egg in new clip teases appearance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 characters

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have spotted a tantalising Easter egg in new footage of Morbius

Sony will release the character’s standalone spin-off film, which stars Jared Leto and will feature a Spider-Man: Homecoming cameo in the form of Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

Adding even more intrigue around the film is a new detail that fans have spotted, teasing the presence of two characters featured in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

If you look closely, you’ll see that a headline seen in the new clip reads: “Rhino on the loose: Zoo hoax fools us all”, while another reads: “Black Cat: Friend or Foe?”

Rhino is the villain that was played by Paul Giamatti in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield. Felicia Hardy, who becomes Black Cat, is in the same film, too.

Fans are now speculating that Morbius will feature an array of references to Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire, Garfield and Tom Holland.

This is backed up by the film’s trailer, in which Morbius can be seen walking past a graffitied picture of Spider-Man kitted out in the costume worn by Maguire in Sam Raimi’s trilogy (2000-2007).

However, the poster has the word “murderer” sprawled over it, which is clearly a reference to the end of the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far from Home, in which the world learns Spider-Man is Peter Parker thanks to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

‘Morbius’ features a nod to ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ characters (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Where does the Morbius movie even take place?” one confused fan asked following the release of the featurette. “You got MCU Vulture in the trailer and today they release this where you got Rhino & Black Cat in a Daily Bugle newspaper, that has a different logo. My head hurts.”

“WTF is happening in the movie!!” another fan wrote.

“Morbius is really weird. It has Raimi Spider-Man graffiti, it has venom references, Rhino and Black Cat references, and it has Toomes showing up. Wtf!?”

Morbius will be released on 28 January 2022.

