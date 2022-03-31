'Morbius' Early Reactions Are Here And Critics Think The Jared Leto-led Film Sucks!

The first reviews for Morbius, Marvel’s next film from Sony starring Jared Leto in the titular role are in. The film which was delayed for years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is set to arrive in cinemas tomorrow and if critics are to be believed, it’s perhaps the worst Marvel movie in particular and the worst comic book movie in general. Reactions to the film are absolutely brutal.

The film follows Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who in his quest to find a cure for his rare blood disorder accidentally turns himself into a vampire. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film is poised to join superhero films in the horror genre. However, critics aren’t just disappointed by the anti-hero origin story, they are positively raging. Here are some of the early reviews coming in ahead of the April 1 release date.

Emma Kiely of Collider writes, “The central problem of Morbius is a lazy and uninspiring script. No weight or depth is given to any character. There’s little humor and when it tries to make a tongue-in-cheek joke, it fails miserably. Being a villain origin story of sorts, it’s fair to draw similarities with Venom. However, Morbius lacks all charm and devotion to its main character, hoping that lengthy action sequences and jarring images of Leto and Smith’s animated faces will make us forget about how poor the script is.”

Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly wrote, “This being adjacent to the MCU, of course, it’s not really over; there’s one telling post-credits scene, and then another, featuring a famed alumnus some will undoubtedly have already predicted, and others will soon have spoiled for them by the internet. Whatever elaborate offshoots and cross-pollinations those last moments promise, though, this particular bat man’s future is most likely in fans’ hands. Because there’s still one superpower Morbius doesn’t have: the license to green-light a sequel.”

IndieWire critic Kate Erbland’s review says, “The film’s timeline is hazy, basic common sense never enters the picture, and a villain arrives on the scene because somehow “Morbius” needs to move forward. Most of the film feels unforgivably chopped up, as if key scenes were snipped at random, an inscrutable introduction to a character who probably could have stayed safely hidden in the shadows.”

The overwhelmingly bad reviews poured in –

The cursed MORBIUS fails to live up to its already low expectations due to rushed pacing & a weak script. Action scenes are subpar while the toothless PG-13 rating robs the horror of any impact. Jared Leto is also surprisingly dull & overshadowed by an exuberantly evil Matt Smith pic.twitter.com/ja7PmeTSfO — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 31, 2022

#Morbius is the worst Marvel superhero movie in a long, long time. Mostly inert, sometimes laughable. And the scene where someone tries to summon a cat by shaking their litter box, only to assume the cat is gone when that doesn’t work, is the weirdest thing I’ve seen in years. pic.twitter.com/tNHmN63Ug3 — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) March 31, 2022

#Morbius is a reminder of what many comic book movies were before the MCU: sloppy, poorly executed, and sure to disappoint fans of the comics. It also contains the worst attempt at universe building in the modern era. Full review later tonight but…it’s bad. pic.twitter.com/lng4YWH5Gg — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) March 31, 2022

Just watched Morbius & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, The themes, the characters, the dynamics, the drama, the lore, the emotional moments…everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst movie I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/YoiVFjRN5e — starscourge krimson (@LinkAegis) March 30, 2022

morbius and fantastic beasts back to back is a solid case for just not making any more movies — guy (@guymrdth) March 31, 2022

Morbius premieres on April 1, 2022.

