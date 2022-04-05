'Morbius' Director Says 'Spider-Verse's Miles Morales Will Soon Join The MCU!

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a slew of possibilities have been introduced for Sony’s Marvel universe. Apart from Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius, the Spider-Verse is also on an expansion course. 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a massive feat in animation and the next instalment is currently in the works. For those rooting for Miles Morales Spidey, Daniel Espinosa, the director of Morbius has an interesting update. He is convinced that Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, will join the MCU soon.

In an interview with Uproxx, Daniel Espinosa opened up about Morbius’ MCU links and how Sony’s Marvel films will connect. He said, “Miles Morales that you have in Spider-Verse, I would bet your life on that you would have Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point.”

Now Morbius has some multiverse action going on in its post-credits scene but so far, there isn’t any indication of Miles Morales joining in. Espinosa also reconfirmed that Leto’s Morbius and Hardy’s Venom have Spider-Man in their universe. He said, “In the Marvel Universe, what you say is that you have to have a Spider-Man in each universe for it to function. He’s one of the fundamental beings. Now, that’s how it is in the comic books.”

Venom arrived in cinemas on April 1 after multiple delays and opened to overwhelmingly bad reviews. Critics and audiences claimed the film straight-up sucks. Luckily, Sony has other titles in the pipeline like Miles Morales’ next adventure. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s highly anticipated next instalment Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is arriving in Ocrober 2022. Shameik Moore had recently shared an update revealing that the film is “insane”.

