Moon soil can turn carbon dioxide into oxygen and could support life in space, study finds

A new study has found that moon soil can convert carbon dioxide into oxygen, raising the possibility that it could be used to support human life in space.

The report published on Thursday in the scientific journal Joule found that moon soil contains active compounds that could be used, along with sunlight and carbon dioxide, to produce water, oxygen and fuel to support life on a moonbase and enable further exploration of space.

“Our strategy provides a scenario for a sustainable and affordable extraterrestrial living environment,” Yingfang Yao, a material scientist from Nanjing University in China and lead author of the report.

“If we want to carry out large-scale exploration of the extraterrestrial world, we will need to think of ways to reduce payload, meaning relying on as little supplies from Earth as possible and using extraterrestrial resources instead.”

The team at Nanjing University holds the lunar soil sample. (Yingfang Yao)

Previously, scientists have proposed strategies for extraterrestrial survival but most require energy sources from Earth. NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover brought an instrument that can use carbon dioxide in the planet’s atmosphere to make oxygen, but it’s powered by a nuclear battery onboard, for example, according to a press relese put out with the study.

This time, however, Dr Yao and his colleagues hope to take advantage of the two most abundant resources on the moon: solar radiation and soil minimising what needs to be transported into space.

The team of scientists analysed moon soil brought back by China’s Chang’E-5 spacecraft and found that it contained compounds including iron-rich and titanium-rich substances. Now, they hope to design an “extraterrestrial photosynthesis” system that will use moon soil to electrolyze water extracted from the moon and astronauts’ breathing into oxygen and hydrogen powered by sunlight.

The carbon dioxide exhaled by astronauts will also be collected and combined with hydrogen from the water electrolysis. The process will yield hydrocarbons such as methane, which could be used as fuel, according to the scientists, helping sustain human life on the moon in a cost-efficient way.

The team hopes to test the system in space, likely with China’s future crewed lunar missions.

“In light of significant effort conducted to manned deep space explo-ration, it is of high technological importance and scientific interest to develop the lunar life support system for long-term exploration,” the authors of the report say in its summary. “Lunar in situ source utilization offers a great opportunity to provide the material basis of life support for lunar habitation and traveling.”

