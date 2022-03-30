Jeremy Slater, the creator of Marvel’s Moon Knight series, has opened up about what went wrong with the Fantastic Four reboot.

Slater co-wrote the script for the 2015 film, which was panned by critics and audiences alike.

Fantastic Four was produced for 20th Century Fox, and was therefore not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After Disney’s merger with Fox in 2019, another Fantastic Four movie is currently in production, which will bring the popular comic characters into the MCU.

On Twitter, Slater responded to a fan who asked exactly what lessons he took from the earlier film.

“Well, most of my problems with Fantastic Four stemmed from the fact that I was trying to write it like an MCU movie, which wasn’t what the director wanted,” he wrote.

“I didn’t have that problem here.”

In another tweet, Slater was asked whether he would be involved in the forthcoming Fantastic Four project.

“Trust me, they don’t need my stink on another Fantastic Four,” he wrote. “Plus, the Marvel creative execs on the project are all brilliant. It’s going to be awesome.”

Moon Knight is available to watch now on Disney Plus, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Moon Knight writer says ‘problems’ with 2015 Fantastic Four reboot were to do with MCU