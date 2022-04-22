'Moon Knight': Who Is Jake Lockley And Will He Appear In The Show? Here's What Oscar Isaac Revealed

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from ‘Moon Knight’ episode 4 ‘The Tomb’.

Just when we began to finally get wrap our heads around everything that’s been going on in Moon Knight, the show goes ahead and unleashes even more chaos than promised. Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and more, the series is nearing the end of its 6-part run. But it isn’t running out of mysteries anytime soon. The events of episode 4 ‘The Tomb’ see museum gift-shop employee Steven Grant and American mercenary Marc Spector’s dynamic come full circle as they find themselves in a psychiatric facility. Plot twist – Everything we’ve been watching so far might be a figment of our very unreliable protagonist’s imagination. It’s slightly tricky and you can find a full explanation here, but the kicker is that there might be a third personality involved.

As lunar God Khonshu’s avatars, Steven Grant summons a formal Mr. Knight suit while Marc Spector summons the ceremonial armour Moon Knight suit. The show has so far revolved around these two identities pulled from the comics. But now, it looks like we might just see another character – Jake Lockley. Comic book fans will recognise Jake as the alter-ego who is a cab driver. If you ask Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac, the fan theory that points towards Jake’s appearance is “logical”.

In an interview with ET, Isaac mused on the idea and said, “It’s very possible. You’ll have to keep watching to find out. I like how you’re thinking. That is very logical.”

Moon Knight might have already dropped major hints of Jack Lockley joining the show.

By the end of episode 4, Marc Spector realises he’s in a mental hospital where Arthur Harrow is supposedly his doctor. After he escapes from the doctor’s office, he finds a room that contains a sarcophagus. Upon hearing tapping sounds, he opens it and out comes Steven Grant. The two embrace and run into the hall together. Before they came face-to-face with a hippo lady (Egyptian Goddess Taweret), they come across an open door through which another sarcophagus can be seen. The sarcophagus shakes to suggest something or someone is trying to get out. This here might just be Jake Lockley, the third personality shared by Marc and Steven. While this is a major hint, Moon Knight has been dropping other smaller hints.

In an earlier episode when Marc and Steven are switching bodies as they go up against Arthur Harrow’s disciples, Marc seems to have lost memory of killing the men. While Steven often has memory gaps from violent fights, Marc is usually in control. But in this instance, he didn’t have any recollection of it either. Another smaller hint of a third personality was dropped in the first episode itself. In it, Steven forgets he asked a hot co-worker out on a date, leading up to a sadly missed opportunity of a cute steak dinner. At that point, it was easy to think that it was due to the dissociative identity disorder. However, Marc is quite devoted to his ex-wife Layla (May Calamawy) as we find out. So who asked the co-worker on a date? Maybe it was cab driver Jake Lockley.

In the comic books, the multiple personalities serve as an entry point for the character to dabble into multiple kinds of superhero/vigilante justice. Lockley is best known for his ability to keep track of the underworld as a more grounded character who spends a lot of his time on the streets owing to his profession. Jake is definitely a more violent avatar but given how the show has handled Steven and Mr. Knight’s persona, there’s no telling how that portrayal will look, if at all the character appears in the series as teased by Isaac.

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney Plus in the U.S. and Disney+ Hotstar in India .

