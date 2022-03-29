'Moon Knight' Review: Oscar Isaac-led Show Is The Darkest, Trippiest Marvel Origin Story By Far!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 has made bold forays into distinct genres between ‘WandaVision’s sitcom-esque style, ‘Loki’ dabbling into detective drama and ‘Hawkeye’s grounded New York story, among other titles. The studio continues its efforts of delving deeper into character studies in superhero storylines with its latest show, ‘Moon Knight’ – the most unexpected MCU entrant yet. Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and more, the series is the titular character’s live-action introduction. The show directed by Mohamed Diab marks a stark departure from any other offerings from Marvel. With its dark tone and the many mysteries it packs, it is also seemingly unlinked to the current MCU, at least in terms of direct ties. And that’s a good thing! ‘Moon Knight’ is here to unleash the chaos and it is chaotic indeed, but in a good way, for the most part.

It would be an understatement to say that Moon Knight is simply a different MCU show. Starring Hollywood A-listers led by the franchise-hopping Oscar Isaac as the main character, Award-winning star Ethan Hawke as the show’s villain and directed by Egyptian indie filmmaker Mohamed Diab, the series assembles an interesting crew. The show revolves around a lesser-known comic book character with a rather disturbing backstory. In a plot that takes some liberties from its source text, Steven Grant, a museum gift shop employee with dissociative identity disorder spends most of his time sleepily navigating work and the lack of personal life. He unwittingly shares his body with American mercenary Marc Spectre. The two personas have a connection with Egyptian Moon God Khonshu – an ancient deity set on delivering vigilante justice through Steven/Marc, his conduit. In bringing a show that chronicles an origin story, a globe-trotting adventure that also explores mental illness, Marvel is serving something wholly unexpected and mysterious. This isn’t your average superhero show and it is for these reasons that Moon Knight is just as much of a treat for those unaware of his comic book origins as it is for ardent fans.

In Moon Knight, an Indiana Jones-esque adventure collides with an immersive character study. The result is both bonkers and darkly brilliant.

In the opening sequence of Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant awakens tied to his bed as “Lonely Is a Man Without Love” plays in the backdrop. Grant serves as an entry point as he sleepily shuffles through his apartment and commutes to work at the museum. We soon find out that he has memory gaps even forgetting a date with his hot co-worker. He’s also a history buff with extensive knowledge about Egypt. While he solves puzzles, reads and listens to calming podcasts to deal with his sleeping disorder, he soon realises he has a whole other life – one as mercenary Marc Spectre. The show sets up its horror and psychological thriller vibes pretty early on as Grant has his first terrifying run-in with Khonshu. And just when you think it’s the craziest thing that can happen to the perpetually exhausted character, the show shifts gears. Judging from the first four episodes made available for review, Moon Knight offers a range of tonal shifts that are both its strength and weakness. The show starts out in London instead of Marvel’s familiar American settings. From there it goes on to the Alps, the deserts of Egypt, ancient tombs and beyond. If viewers sense similarities with Indiana Jones, The Mummy and other iconic action-adventure films, it’s because the show draws heavily from these cinematic influences. The visual scope goes from stunning action sequences in the night including a rooftop chase and archaeological sites. Mohammed Diab alongside directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, infuse Egyptian sensibilities in the show and do way with the normalised orientalism Hollywood has witnessed before. Add to that a narrative packed with personal struggles, one that doesn’t shy away from showcasing mental illness and you have a truly ambitious show that perhaps takes on too much. Luckily, the cast is up for the challenge.

Oscar Isaac delivers a stunning conflicted antihero arc as Steven Grant and Marc Spectre.

Headlining what’s most likely the most non-Marvel MCU show, Oscar Isaac pulls off a double-duty like the pro he is. The actor (with his slightly off-putting accent) plays Steven Grant and Marc Spectre with equal ease. Between the “mild-mannered” and easily spooked Steven who’d much rather read about Egyptian Gods rather than encounter one himself and the formidable Marc who can really take a beating, Isaac flawlessly pulls off quite the feat. In an early scene, Steven is transported to the Alps where he encounters Arthur Harrow (played by Ethan Hawke) a cultish spiritual leader who is up to no good, Khonshu’s voice announces, “The idiot is in control,” as he’s shocked to be the target of some dangerous, armed people. He makes the transition to Marc in a heartbeat and is just as convincing as a skilled merc. The actor is, after all, a great action star. The action is brutal and unflinchingly so and it will make you question if Marvel truly is ready for mature content. The most serious and emotional aspects of the show arrive in interactions between the two characters where their differences and similarities become apparent. It is most striking when paired with Layla (played by May Calamawy), Marc’s ex-wife and partner. Between Steven, Marc, Moon Knight and Mr. Knight, the show turns into an engaging character(s)-driven watch.

Marvel Studio

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke is sinister as a staff-wielding Arthur Harrow, a guru with dangerous ideologies. His goal is to unleash Ammit – a Goddess who takes vigilante justice a notch higher by punishing humans for crimes that haven’t yet been committed. As Harrow’s goal stand in conflict with Khonshu’s the show banks heavily on Egyptian mythology, bringing in a world of magic. In doing so, Moon Knight does have some WandaVision recall with the main character navigating inner turmoil and the use of magic. But the comparisons end there. A lot has been said about Moon Knight’s similarities to other comic book characters, particularly Batman. But the show makes it quite clear that it’s headed in a wild new direction. It takes viewers along for the ride, making the experience as disorienting as it is for Steven himself. The show is both unsettling and exhilarating at the same time. However, one might grow weary of just how little of the nuances are revealed despite so much happening within the course of a single episode.

Verdict

Moon Knight is wild. The show goes places Marvel has never been before. The pacey action, the barrage of visual tones and stunning sequences set in equally stunning locales make it an engaging watch. As much fun as it is to look for Easter eggs in the MCU, it’s possible to sit through the show’s episodes without searching every frame for details. It has enough madness and magic for Marvel nerds to go into the adventure like the unassuming Steven. It’s difficult to rank Moon Knight within the current MCU, but the fun part is that you don’t have to.

Cover image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

