'Moon Knight' Head Writer Reveals Kit Harington Almost Reprised His 'Eternals' Character In Marvel's Latest Show

With Marvel exploring the supernatural elements in phase 4, ‘Moon Knight’ has turned out to be a pretty successful venture for the popular studio, who’ve aced the art of bringing the best out of their superheroes on the silver screens. And with reports of Marvel returning with the second season of the Oscar Isaac led series, fans have been pretty busy trying to decipher the Jake Lockley angle online.

But did you know Marvel had the plans to cast ‘Eternals’ actor Kit Harington as Dane Whitman in ‘Moon Knight’ initially? Confirming the reports making rounds on the internet, ‘Moon Knight’ head writer Jeremy Slater revealed that Harington had almost reprised his role in MCU’s new series.

In a conversation with ComicBook, Slater said, “We talked about Dane Whitman a little bit just because he works in a history museum and that could be a natural interaction.” Furthermore, Slater even revealed why Marvel abandoned their original plan and opted to go ahead without Harington. “If I see him show up I want to see him go, full Black Knight,” Slater added by confirming that there was no room for them in the first two episodes of ‘Moon Knight’ to focus on the Black Knight part.

While Slater’s explanation seems pretty justified, the idea of seeing Harington alongside Oscar Isaac’s characters Marc Spector/Steven Grant sounds rather fantastic. But with Marvel adamant to go ahead and explore a separate storyline for Harington’s complex character Black Knight, it’ll be interesting to see if they’ll include ‘Moon Knight’ references in it.

Meanwhile, talking about ‘Moon Knight’, Marvel did introduce us all to Jack Lockley in the mid-post-credit scene of ‘Moon Knight’, faintly hinting at another season of the popular series.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

