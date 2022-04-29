'Moon Knight' Finale Runtime Will Set A New Record But MCU Fans Won't Love It

With Marvel’s miniseries ‘Moon Knight’ entering its final phase, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch all the action, as tension and drama continue to add. And with Steven Grant at the helm, in the absence of Khonshu and Marc Spectre, things seem to be getting pretty intense and out of control. But the way the makers have managed to present the story, the finale which will release next week, is expected to answer several question before its end. But the real question is – will Steven succeed?

Well, one would need to wait for a few more days to see how things unravel, but according to reports making rounds on the internet, ‘Moon Knight’ finale is expected to have the shortest run-time of all Marvel show finales. While the finale of ‘WandaVision’ had a runtime of 51 minutes and ‘Loki’ managed to clock 48 minutes, online reports suggest that ‘Moon Knight’ finale is reported to have a runtime of 44-45 minutes approximately.

While the fifth episode, titled ‘Asylum’, which released earlier this week, ended up answering the most vital question about Marc Spector and Steven Grants dual personality. Apart from revealing the truth behind Marc Spector’s dissociative identity disorder, ‘Moon Knight’ latest episode ended up on the receiving end of applauds from the audience.

In a recent conversation with EW, Mohamed Diab, who has directed three episodes of ‘Moon Knight’ shared his excitment about the finale while hinting at several interesting twists. “I think the audience deserves a big action sequence, but it’s more than that. It has some twists and turns, and I really feel like it’s a satisfying ending to our journey,” Diab said.

Given the positive response that ‘Moon Knight’ has been receiving, the internet is already flooded with theories about of how things could turn out in the finale.

Cover Image: Instagram

