'Moon Knight' Episode 4 Has The Most Mind-bending Plot Twist, Here's What It Means

Moon Knight is unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel Studios. The Disney Plus series starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and more is as chaotic as it gets. After setting up the story of gift-shop employee Steven Grant who shares his body with mercenary Marc Spector and the main conflict involving Egyptian Gods, the fourth episode, which is the best one by far, delves deeper into the show’s Indiana Jones-esque vibes. It also leans into horror elements.

Moon Knight episode 4 titled ‘The Tomb’ picks up right after the events of episode 3. Moon God Khonshu is still in his stone prison for moving the stars and the skies, Steven, Marc and Layla try to find Ammit’s tomb while Arthur Harrow and his disciples follow close on their heels. The majority of the episode focuses on Steven and Marc’s struggle for control, a weird love triangle and Layla’s origin story. But it’s what comes next that proves to be the real mind-bender. Just when we get used to the storytelling, the show has unleashed a crazy plot twist that essentially changes everything. Towards the end, Marc is shot by Arthur Harrow, twice! As he falls and sinks into the water, a movie scene plays with a character who calls himself Dr. Steven Grant. Watching the adventure play out are inmates at a psychiatric facility. We see familiar characters including Donna and Layla go about in an all-white room playing bingo till we finally meet Marc who is barely conscious. He tries to weakly call out to Steven while looking at his reflection while holding on to a Moon Knight figurine.

Is anything real or was it a figment of Marc’s imagination?

While Moon Knight hasn’t used the term “dissociative identity disorder” (yet), Marc is in a mental hospital. After falling out of his wheelchair thanks to the ankle restraints, he’s brought to his psychiatrist who is none other than Arthur Harrow in a different get-up. The doctor’s interaction with Marc suggests that the adventure involving the “Lunar” God is a part of an obscure movie. He also hints at Marc’s “destructive” behaviour which is the reason why he’s heavily sedated. However, Marc makes an escape from the office and ends up in a room that contains a sarcophagus. When he opens it, he finds Steven Grant within. The two are relieved and embrace each other. They appear just as confused as viewers most likely are. Yup, it gets even trickier.

Or is the psychiatric facility fake?

Moon Knight has spent half of its runtime setting up the dynamic between Steven and Marc so the fact that they are able to interact outside of reflections feels a little unreal and maybe it is. The psychiatric ward could easily be fake with Marc stuck on the inside, It could be psychological or magical given the nature of the show. This can really go either way. It also adds an element of suspicion as the unreliable narrator gets even more unreliable from here on.

More importantly, who the hell is the hippo lady?

Marc and Steven find themselves in a hall where they bump into what can only be described as a hippo lady. This is another Egyptian deity – Taweret. While the identical men scream in horror, this character isn’t necessarily bad news. In fact, she might be an unexpected ally. Taweret is the Goddess of fertility and a protector. She is also linked to an ally of fellow God Khonshu. Her entry might mean yet another formidable deity is joining the MCU.

Moon Knight episode 4 brings up more questions than answers and while it evades interpretation, one thing is clear – this show is defying expectations at every step. The stakes have been significantly raised two weeks ahead of the series finale. It remains to be seen where this jaw-dropping cliffhanger leads.

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

