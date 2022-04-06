'Moon Knight' Episode 2 Introduces Oscar Isaac's Mr. Knight, May Calamawy's Layla And A Major Conflict!

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from ‘Moon Knight’ Episodes 1 and 2.

Moon Knight premiered last week and unleashed chaos as promised. In its pilot, the series starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and more introduced audiences to gift shop employee Steven Grant – a character with dissociative identity disorder who finds himself sharing his body with American mercenary Marc Spector. After a run-in with cult leader Arthur Harrow and an interaction with Marc in which he gives away control of his body to turn into Moon Knight at the end of the first episode, Steven finds himself thrown into the deep end.

Moon Knight episode 2 opens with Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) falling off his bed after a nightmare. He heads back to work per usual only to find the museum section vandalised due to a burst pipe. Watching the security footage confirms that last night’s events were real but the security guard J.B cannot see the ancient creature following him. It looks a lot like Grant is responsible for the whole mess. The museum tells him they don’t want to press charges keeping his mental struggles in mind. After getting fired from his job, he follows the mysterious key he found in the apartment to a storage unit. It is here that he finds a bag containing a fake ID, a gun and the scarab he found in the first episode. Suddenly Marc appears again to remind him that there’s trouble brewing and he needs to sleep for him to take over and save them both. Of course, Steven is terrified of sleeping ever again. Marc also reveals that he and Steven are both conduits or “avatars” for Egyptian Moon God Khonshu. As Steven begins to bolt, he dashes right into the street only to be discovered by Layla (May Calamawy) – Marc’s wife who has been looking for him. Layla is confused by Steven claiming that he is, well, Steven. But she knows about Moon Knight. Back at his apartment, detectives show up to question Steven and upon finding the bag from the storage unit, decide to take him in.

Moon Knight episode 2 reveals the best alter-ego and the show’s main conflict.

As it turns out, the detectives lead Steven right to Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Harrow in his weird cult habitat reveals that he is aware of Khonshu since he was the former conduit (plot twist!) and goes on to explain his evil scheme. His goal is to bring back the Egyptian Goddess Ammit – a deity who passes judgements before a crime is even committed. According to his dangerous ideology, he believes that his form of justice is better since Khonshu’s justice often comes too late. Now, this is why he needs the golden scarab that acts as a compass and points to Ammit’s tomb. While Steven doesn’t agree with Harrow’s idea of justice, he is conflicted upon hearing Khonshu being called a liar. He also talks to Marc who tells Steven not to give up Layla’s name. When Steven is asked to give up the scarab, Layla barges in and asks him to “summon the suit” but Steven has no idea how to do that.

Mid-chase Steven falls from a window and he does manage to summon a suit but it’s a white business suit. In a mirror reflection, Marc says he was supposed to wear a “ceremonial armour from Khonshu’s temple” but he’s managed to summon another attire altogether. Fans will recognise the suit as Mr. Knight who is a detective rather than a merc skilled in combat. Mr. Knight is arguably the best alter ego out there but Oscar Isaac’s portrayal seems to differ slightly to factor in Grant’s mild-mannered demeanour. While he tries to fight off some creatures with his newfound enhanced strength, he eventually has to give up control to Marc to save himself and Layla.

With Marc in control, the two personalities have another intriguing conversation. Marc reveals he needs to pay his debt and keep Layla safe. Khonshu wants Layla as his replacement. Following the heated chat, Khonshu arrives to declare that he owns the body. He also lets him know that Harrow has the scarab. Khonshu threatens to go after the next conduit if Marc doesn’t continue his bidding. At the end of the episode, Marc/Steven find themselves in Egypt, presumably to find Ammit’s tomb before Harrow gets there.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Dinsey+ in the U.S. and on Disney+ Hotstar in India with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

