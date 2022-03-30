'Moon Knight' Episode 1 Recap: Oscar Isaac's Terrified Steven Grant Meets His Alter-ego And Khonshu

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1

Moon Knight, Marvel’s darkest origin story yet has finally arrived. The series starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and more brings an all-new character into the MCU. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the first episode introduces Steven Grant (played by Isaac), a museum gift shop employee leading a lonely life in London kicks off an adventure that is unlike anything we’ve seen from the studio. As Grant wakes up with ankle restraints to keep himself from being transported to other places in his sleep, a chilling world of Egyptian Gods is waiting to be unleashed.

Enter Steven Grant

In Moon Knight, episode 1 – ‘The Goldfish Problem’, we meet Oscar Isaac’s timid Steven Grant as he sleepily makes his way to work. His solitary days are spent trying to keep awake due to a rare sleep disorder. Between solving puzzles, listening to podcasts and reading up on Egyptian history, Grant seems to get by but it leaves his personal and social life empty. At work, he seems to be on thin ice as he’s always late and eager to show off his knowledge of Egyptology – a skill nobody around him cares for. We soon find out that he has several memory gaps including a forgotten date with his hot co-worker. Oscar Isaac is simply charming as Steve and he serves as a great entry point given that he’s just as disoriented and confused as the viewers.

Meet Arthur Harrow

It doesn’t take long for Steven to find himself in a dangerous situation instead of in his bed sleeping. To his shock, he’s transported to the Alps. When he questions where he is, a voice (Moon God Khonshu) groans, “Oh, the idiot is in charge” and demands he give over control of the body to Marc. Of course, having no idea what that means, Steven ends up wandering the streets of an Alpine village till he encounters Arthur Harrow (played by Ethan Hawke) who seems to be a spiritual cult leader of sorts as he goes about pronouncing judgements on the citizens’ nature through Ammit – an Egyptian God who believes in delivering justice before an evil deed is committed. When Harrow recognises Steven it isn’t as the history buff but as American mercenary Marc Spector. This is where it gets tricky. Marc is in possession of an item – a golden scarab that Harrow needs in his pockets. Steven tries to stop Marc from taking control of his body to fight off some bad guys only to lose control and regain consciousness moments later to see the men lying on the ground. He’s shocked to find blood on his hands, still clutching the scarab. A high-speed chase sequence ensues as Steven escapes in a cupcake van. When he blanks out again, he’s back in his apartment, convinced it has all been a dream.

Steven’s return to normal life is marked with more confusion like his goldfish with a single fin suddenly having two fins and showing up two days late for his Friday date. He goes back to his apartment teary-eyed and finds a mysterious burner phone. Upon picking up, the voice of a woman called Layla calls him “Marc” to further his confusion. This leads to a truly scary run-in. In a deeply unsettling elevator scene where Steven talks to his alter-ego Marc through his reflection, the show sets up its horror tone. Soon enough Steven is confronted with a monstrous figure. After blanking out again, he’s back on the commute to work.

And finally, meet Marc Spector and Khonshu

Turns out, Harrow has followed him there. He gives him a lecture before using his staff and scales tattoo to determine if he’s a good or bad person. Later in the evening, we see a major moment of revelation when Steven finally meets Marc Spector in the museum’s bathroom mirror and allows him to take over and suit up as Moon Knight using Khonshu’s powers to fight the demon chasing him.

Moon Knight episode 1 doesn’t have any post-credit scenes.

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

