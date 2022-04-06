'Moon Knight' Director Reveals The Logic Behind Oscar Isaac's Dual Personalities Getting Different Costumes

Moon Knight, the craziest series to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 line-up arrived last week. The series starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy introduces a whole new Marvel character and his multiple personalities. So far, the show has introduced Steven Grant, a museum gift shop owner and Marc Spector, an American mercenary. The two personalities wear different suits – Marc Spector/Moon Knight dons the white hooded cloak while Steven Grant/Mr. Knight wears a white suit with the moon on his mask. Turns out, the two characters almost swapped costumes before director Mohamed Diab and crew made a key decision.

As per reports on Collider Diab revealed that in the beginning, Steven had Moon Knight’s costume while Marc wore Mr. Knight’s suit., “Ironically, we started with Steven having Moon Knight and Marc having Mr. Knight, ironically, but that’s one of the best thing about taking your time and developing things. You start realizing no, no, no, this costume is for this guy. This is what works for them. And we realize what’s the logic,” he explained.

He added, “The logic should be that each one of them inspires his suit. So the suit is inspired by who you are, or what you love, or what’s your imagination of a suit. That’s why Steven who’s completely away from the superhero world, his cool thing is when they tell him summon the suit, it’s a suit. It’s an almost Armani suit. So it made sense. But I loved that he had two suits and the one that we worked even more on was the Moon Knight suit.”

Well, this key decision could mean a whole different direction on the show. Moon Knight opened to rave reviews as fans praised the bonkers plot and Oscar Isaac’s acting chops. The show’s synopsis reads – The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Dinsey+ in the U.S. and on Disney+ Hotstar in India with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

