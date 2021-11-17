Montel Williams blasts Tucker Carlson for commenting on his relationship with Kamala Harris

TV host Montel Williams has blasted Tucker Carlson of Fox News for comments he made about Mr Williams’ relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he briefly dated 20 years ago.

“We’re not exactly sure what to make of it,” Mr Carlson said on his Monday night show, “but it turns out that Kamala Harris also dated the tabloid TV show host Montel Williams, who was always doing shows about people’s weird sex lives.”

Mr Carlson also noted their dating history in January, when he said she “is the ex-girlfriend of Montel Williams and will be described that way forever after on this show”.

Mr Williams told Mediaite that he has “no idea” why the Fox News host is interested in the relationship.

“It’s weird,” he said. “He’s been oddly obsessed with me… for years.”

Mr Carlson suggested on his programme that Mr Williams come on the show to speak about the relationship, but Mr Williams told Mediaite that he’s “not sure they allow people who look like me in either of the two very White enclaves he does the show from”.

“I don’t know. I got where I am without being an heir to a fish sticks fortune,” he added, in reference to Mr Carlson’s stepmother Patricia Swanson, the heir to the wealth generated by the Swanson frozen food company.

“I grew up in the wrong part of Baltimore and succeeded nonetheless,” Mr Williams added. “Would Tucker be where he is if his dad hadn’t married a fish sticks heiress?”

“Last time he was with me in a room, he sat nervously looking around the room in silence,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

He told Mediaite that he didn’t speak Mr Carlson but that it “wasn’t awkward for me, clearly was for him”.

Mr Williams’ publicist revealed that the two TV hosts had spent some time in the same room during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

“To be honest didn’t recognize him until he was pointed out to me,” Mr Williams said about the occasion. “Keep in mind he had said all kinds of loony toons things about me prior to that, and he just didn’t seem to have the same pugnaciousness he projects on TV in real life.”

“She really grew up in Canada,” Mr Carlson said about Ms Harris on Monday. “That’s where she went to high school. She’s not from this country in that sense,” he claimed.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Montel Williams blasts Tucker Carlson for commenting on his relationship with Kamala Harris