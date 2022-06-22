Monster stingray caught in Mekong River stuns scientists with incredible size

A monster stingray caught in the Mekong River has been named by scientists as the biggest freshwater fish ever documented.

The 300kg (661lb) female stingray has usurped a 646lb (293kg) giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005 from its place as the record-holder.

“In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish that we’ve encountered or that’s been documented anywhere worldwide,” biologist Zeb Hogan said.

“Finding and documenting this fish is remarkable, and a rare positive sign of hope.”

