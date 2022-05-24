The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the UK has risen to 71, after a further 14 infections were identified in England, health officials say.
Despite further cases being detected, the risk to the general population remains low, the UK Health Security Agency said.
To date, no cases have been identified in Wales and Northern Ireland. One infection has been detected in Scotland, while 70 have now been reported across England.
More to follow
Source Link Monkeypox: UK total up to 71 after new cases identified in England