Monkeypox: Patient in UK diagnosed with rare virus

A person in England has been diagnosed with the rare viral infection monkeypox, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The patient had recently travelled from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK.

The person is receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people but can be spread when someone is in close contact with an infected person.

