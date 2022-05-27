Monkeypox news – live: Two more cases in Scotland as NI and Wales log first infections

WHO doctor explains how monkeypox spread among humans

Two further cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Scotland, officials have said. It brings the total number of infections north of the border to three.

Earlier today Northern Ireland and Wales recorded their first cases. The UK Health Security Agency said the risk to the general population remains low despite the rising number of infections.

Officials at the health body also said that they have secured more than 20,000 vaccines to treat monkeypox.

Imavanex, a smallpox vaccine, can also be used to treat monkeypox . The vaccine will be offered to identified close contacts of people diagnosed with monkeypox, the body added.

There are now believed to be 81 cases of monkeypox in the UK.

What is the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox? Although the two diseases share many symptoms, there are several key differences, Rebecca Thomas, our health correspondent, writes, Read Rebecca's full report here: Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 19:45 1653587149 Five bizarre monkeypox conspiracy theories debunked My colleague Thomas Kingsley debunks some conspiracies surrounding he monkeypox virus: Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 18:45 1653584449 Where is monkeypox in the US? Monkeypox has now been detected in six US states, after health officials in Washington and California announced separately they were investigating suspected cases in two patients. Which states is it in and where could it spread to? My colleagues Gino Spocchia,Rachel Sharp,Bevan Hurley report: Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 18:00 1653579949 ICYMI: Charities warn against stigmatisation of gay and bisexual groups amid outbreak Charities and campaign groups have warned against the stigmatisation of gay and bisexual people during the monkeypox outbreak. To date, a total of 71 cases have been detected in the UK, a notable proportion of which have been identified among gay and bisexual men, according to the UK Health Security Agency. Our senior news correspondent Samuel Lovett reports: Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 16:45 1653576736 Scotland cases being treated and risk remains low Public Health Scotland has confirmed the individuals are now receiving care and treatment and close contacts are being identified and provided with health information and vaccines where appropriate. Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science and medical director at Public Health Scotland, said the risk to the public is low. He added: "Public Health Scotland (PHS) is working with NHS boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of these infections. "We have well-established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these are being strictly followed. "Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns." Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 15:52 1653575821 Two further cases record in Scotland Two further cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Scotland, officials have said. It brings the total number of infections north of the border to three. Wales and Northern Ireland recorded registered their first cases earlier today. Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 15:37 1653575449 Recap: Signs and symptoms of Monkeypox What are the signs and symptoms of Monkeypox and what should you look out for? My colleague Joe Sommerlad reports: Our video team has also put together this short video clips explaining everything you need to know: Monkeypox: How does the virus spread and what are the symptoms? Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 15:30 1653575380 Two further cases recorded in Scotland Two further cases of Monkeypox have been recorded in Scotland, officials said. It brings the total number of infection loggeed north of the border to three. Wales and Northern Ireland registered their first cases earlier today. Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 15:29 1653574315 Virologist Dr Sarah Pitt to answer your questions A reminder that virologist Dr Sarah Pitt is answering your questions on the monkeypox virus. Pop your questions in the comments section of the article below and Dr Pitt will answer as many as she can: Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 15:11 1653573649 Africa CDC warns against monkeypox vaccine hoarding The acting director of Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday that he hoped vaccine hoarding, as seen by wealthier nations during the Covid pandemic, would not be repeated with the current monkeypox outbreak. Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection, is endemic in the African countries of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria and now spreading throughout the rest of the world. "Vaccines should go to where it is needed the most and equitably, so based on risk, and not on who can be able to buy it," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told a weekly press briefing on Thursday. "We are working with all our member states on the continent to step up surveillance for monkeypox," he said. Matt Mathers 26 May 2022 15:00

