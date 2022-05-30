Monkeypox: More than 70 new cases identified in England

An additional 71 cases of monkeypox have been identified in England.

The surge in cases, as of 29 May, bring the total number of confirmed cases in England to 172, according to latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

And the four confirmed cases in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales bump the UK-wide total to 179.

The UKHSA have reiterated their stance that the risk monkeypox poses to the UK public remains low, but have asked people to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body.

It adds that, although this advice applies to everyone, the majority of the cases identified to date have been among men who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men. The UKHSA says these people in particular to be aware of the symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner.

Health officials are advising that anyone with a rash and blisters who has either been in contact with someone who has or might have monkeypox in the past three weeks, has been to west or central Africa within the same time frame, or are a man who has sex with men to call NHS 111 or a sexual health centre immediately.

