Monkeypox: How does the virus spread and what are the symptoms?

Posted on May 26, 2022 0

Monkeypox is a rare disease commonly seen in central and West Africa but it has recently been detected in many more countries like the US, Canada and the UK.

Despite its name, the Monkeypox virus is not transmitted through monkeys but it is part of the family of Poxviridae viruses which includes other diseases like smallpox and cowpox.

The World Health Organisation has recently answered some of the most asked questions regarding the recent outbreak.

